OKCash Market Cap Hits $4.86 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $86,959.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,237.25 or 0.99725549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00037714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001012 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001808 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,516,261 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

