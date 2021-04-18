OneLedger (OLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.99 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $795,238.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00069174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00671403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00039430 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

