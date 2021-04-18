ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,365. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ONEOK by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.