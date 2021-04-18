Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Hits $1.91 on Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00676196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00088742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

