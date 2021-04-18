OpenDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00691395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00091100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00042518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.76 or 0.06293703 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

