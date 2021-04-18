Opium (OPIUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.30 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Opium has a market capitalization of $31.30 million and approximately $65.52 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $7.52 or 0.00013202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00720905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,318.23 or 1.00601243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.35 or 0.00860630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

