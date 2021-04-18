Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 361 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,813,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.49. The stock had a trading volume of 322,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,179. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $220.85 and a 52-week high of $387.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

