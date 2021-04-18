Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $261.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $261.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

