Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VB stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.61. The stock had a trading volume of 721,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.06 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

