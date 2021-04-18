OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $1.52 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and $856,423.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004385 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.81 or 0.00727425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,024.40 or 1.00241572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.98 or 0.00868362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.