Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

ORCL stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.95. 13,332,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,728,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $78.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

