OracleChain (OCT) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $484,035.50 and $68,467.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00278095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00721970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.99 or 1.00019441 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.71 or 0.00840166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.