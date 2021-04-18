Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

ORAN stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

