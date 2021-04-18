Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $2.09 on Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $972.73 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00003669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.35 or 0.00684427 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

