Orchid Reaches Market Cap of $256.31 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Orchid has a total market cap of $256.31 million and $66.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

