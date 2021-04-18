Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.05 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $712,807.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00277967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004554 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00730985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,429.01 or 0.99824713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.92 or 0.00833070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.