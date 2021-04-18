Origo Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Origo has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00068655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.00681115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00038503 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars.

