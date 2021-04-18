OTA Financial Group L.P. Boosts Stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 188.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the quarter. Riot Blockchain makes up about 8.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.24% of Riot Blockchain worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. 354,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,324,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

