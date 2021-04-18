Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $87.65 million and $583,579.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,145.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.94 or 0.03971752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.12 or 0.00486457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $964.97 or 0.01718709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00594961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.86 or 0.00603545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.19 or 0.00459857 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,844,774 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

