Oxygen (OXY) Price Tops $2.67 on Top Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00004743 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $134.30 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.