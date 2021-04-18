PAID Network Price Reaches $4.03 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00007137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $255.86 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00277967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004554 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00730985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,429.01 or 0.99824713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.92 or 0.00833070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

