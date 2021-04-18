PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.41 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.41 billion and $808.34 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $21.69 or 0.00038642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00068056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00676512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00088566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.99 or 0.05733404 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 157,012,708 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

