Pantos Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Pantos has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $160,102.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00278580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.00713791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,535.57 or 0.99658571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.35 or 0.00831482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.