Paparazzi Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $19,658.20 and approximately $222.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00069174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00671403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

