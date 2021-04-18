Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.50. 1,781,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

