PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.87 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.57 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

