Paytomat Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $257,218.13 and $13,619.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00278933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004319 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00721475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,136.91 or 0.99558557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00833636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat's total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars.

