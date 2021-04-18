PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 306.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after buying an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after purchasing an additional 527,602 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

