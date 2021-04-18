PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,426 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,215,000.

VBR opened at $170.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

