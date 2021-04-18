PBMares Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

