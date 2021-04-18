Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,057 shares of company stock worth $46,062,871. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

