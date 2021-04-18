PEPS Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,202.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $500,013.90 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 51.5% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003073 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.83 or 0.00374640 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,580,765 coins and its circulating supply is 44,340,607 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

