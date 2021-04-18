PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.2% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

