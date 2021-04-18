Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Up 42.2% in March

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 154,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBT opened at $3.96 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $184.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

