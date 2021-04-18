PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $37.00. 165,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. PetIQ has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $387,357.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,733,506 over the last 90 days. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PetIQ by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

