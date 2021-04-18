Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 165.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,799 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,715,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

