PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Short Interest Update

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 233,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

