Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $56.89 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $56.89 million and $1.02 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,373.20 or 1.00059503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00130252 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001822 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.