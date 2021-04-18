Phantomx (PNX) Trading Down 44.8% Over Last Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $77,889.87 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.15 or 0.00537283 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006318 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020435 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,025.39 or 0.03662177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000124 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

