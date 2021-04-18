Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,074 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $120,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

