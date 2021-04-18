Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises approximately 1.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $975,843.70.

Shares of PSXP opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

