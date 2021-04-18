Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Phunware alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phunware by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phunware by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phunware stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,915,521. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.