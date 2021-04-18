PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.86 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.35 or 0.00684427 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

