Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Reaches $4.56 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $4.56 million and $112,464.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.