Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,436,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.43. 250,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,391. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

