Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 141.1% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 141.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $411,982.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.64 or 0.00559626 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.05 or 0.03962757 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,034,308 coins and its circulating supply is 426,773,872 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

