Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

