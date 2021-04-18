Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.