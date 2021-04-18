Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $11.38 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

