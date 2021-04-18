Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $7.60 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,187.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

